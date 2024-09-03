Teneo Names UK Strategy & Communications CEO

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Teneo has appointed Andrew Feldman as the new CEO of its UK strategy and communications business, as incumbent Nick Claydon

steps into a new, broader role as vice chairman of global strategy and communications.



Claydon (pictured, right) has run Teneo's UK strategy and communications (S&C) business for the past five year, leading the team through the pandemic and a period of growth, including the integration of Tulchan Communications after it was acquired by Teneo last year.



Feldman (pictured, left) joined Teneo as part of that acquisition, having been managing partner of Tulchan from 2019 to 2023. Before that, he was a partner at Macro Advisory Partners, advising multinational clients on geopolitical risk. From 2010 to 2016, he served as chairman of the Conservative Party in the UK.



As part of the transition, Geoff Morrell will now oversee the UK division in his role as president of global S&C , with the aim of fostering greater collaboration across the broader S&C business, where Morrell already has responsibility across Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific.



Morrell said the two leaders were“both great client counsellors” and would continue to play important roles for the firm:“I look forward to working with them both to build on the strong momentum we have in our UK S&C business and more broadly around the world. They are two of the very best in the business and we are lucky to have them.”



Claydon said:“It's been a privilege to lead the London office through a period of growth as we have transformed Teneo into a business where a combination of financial communications, political insight, reputation strategy and bold and creative campaigning is fused in our DNA. We have completed the successful integration of Tulchan, the combined teams are working well together, and the business has real momentum.



“I am looking forward to focusing on what I love most, partnering with Teneo clients around the globe to address some of their biggest challenges. No other firm offers the breadth or depth of services Teneo provides on an integrated basis and I am excited to take on this new challenge.”



On his new role, Feldman said:“I am very much looking forward to leading Teneo's UK S&C business. We have an exceptional team, with a diverse set of skills and perspectives, enabling us to offer valuable strategic communications advice to clients. We now have an exciting opportunity to accelerate the growth of the business from solid foundations.”

