French Authorities: 12 Dead After Ship Capsizes In La Manche

PARIS, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- French authorities announced Tuesday that 12 people drowned after a ship they were on sank while crossing the La Manche.

French outgoing of Interior Gerald Darmanin said on his X feed that 12 people passed away after the ship sunk off the coast of Pas-de-Calais northern France, while two are still missing and several others are injured.

He assured that search and rescue operations are underway to find the missing and provide care for the injured.

BFMTV news station reported that many of the are in critical condition after an explosion occurred aboard the ship they were on.

It added that emergency services were provided to more than 50 migrants onboard. (end)

