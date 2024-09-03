Woman Pioneers Photography, Print Studio In Nimroz

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): A woman in southwestern Nimroz has established a photography and photocopy studio in Zaranj, the provincial capital, and pledged to expand her business and hire more women workers.

Shakiba Arya Mehar, the founder of Mahboob Print and Photography Shop, told Pajhwok Afghan News she founded his business one month ago by making 300,000 afs.

She promised if she gets support, she would expand her business and attract more women to work.

Shakiba studied English Literature and earlier served as a teacher at one of the high of Zaranj City. Shakiba said her husband has a photography shop and she learned this art from him.

In this printing house, which was founded on the basis of public demand, particularly women, photography, documents printing and video recording of different events are provided by two female and one male employees.

She said:“Now, in our printing shop, women take pictures safely because due to social conditions and family's restrictions, women are not comfortable in men's photography and they prefer to be photographed by a woman.”

She said In the future, she intends to provide the ease of printing on clothes with different designs, etc. in this printing house by purchasing equipment and devices.

Employed women

Nastaran Mahmoodi, the in-charge of film making, said during the past few years, she used to photograph and film gatherings and events of her friends and relatives for free, but now she has been hired to work in this photography studio and does not work for free.

She makes filmed five gatherings of celebration per month and added:“My father and brother had a photography shop, I had more experience in this field, I had learned this profession from them.”

She pointed out that a single gathering is filmed based on the consensus of customers for an average of 5,000 afs to 8,000 afs .

Customers welcome the development

Safya Muradi, one of the customers of this studio said that earlier sh visited men print and photography studio and during the photography they were uneasy.

She dubbed the services of this studio of a high quality and said:“I'm very happy to have a woman photographing me now, and I'm still happy to have a female photographer in our celebration gatherings from now on.”

Shahrukh, a resident of Zaranj City, welcome the inception of female dominated photography studio, and said:“Today, I brought my wife to the women's photography studio... this photo studio has a safe and secure environment for women.”

Referring to women film making and video recording, he said:“It's a good move, because from now on our gathering will be filmed by a female.”

Shima Mohammadi, another resident of Zaranj City, said:“On the one hand, the establishment of this printing house gives other women motivation and enthusiasm to invest, and on the other hand, it shows the strength and abilities of women.”

Najibullah Khashrudi, operational director of the Nimroz Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said the establishment of this printing house as a different business creates the foundation for other small and large businesses for women and motivates them to use their capital in the business sector.

He assured his chamber would be in contact with partner institutions and the government in the development of business women, including this printing house, and will attract help for them.

nh