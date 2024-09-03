Ed Piergies Attains Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Influence And Impact,' Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Ed Piergies

CENTERVILLE, OH, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Ed Piergies, in collaboration with Chris Voss and a diverse group of professionals from around the world, has achieved Best-Seller status with their book, "Influence and Impact." Released on August 22, 2024.

“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A key element of the book's impact is Ed Piergies' chapter, "Influencing-There Ain't No App for That!" where he recounts his transformative journey in the recruiting industry. Drawing from early lessons learned in his father's factory and his later experiences, Ed reveals how he built a game-changing recruiting firm centered on service, collaboration, and trust, emphasizing that true influence goes beyond mere transactions.

About Ed Piergies:

Raised near Cleveland, Ohio, Ed Piergies' journey from a challenging neighborhood to professional success is a testament to his dedication and resilience. He holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, a B.A. in Business Management, and an A.S. in General Business, graduating with honors in all three disciplines. This strong educational foundation paved the way for his remarkable career.

By the age of 26, Ed had already designed and implemented a national recruiting program for a billion-dollar firm, training 15 divisions in hiring strategy and techniques. His experience managing technical recruiting for a 22-office firm revealed the industry's flaws and inspired him to revolutionize the field. Recognizing the critical role of character in successful placements, Ed founded CWP Technical Group, Inc. in 1993. His firm connects character-driven individuals with character-based companies, focusing on Construction, Civil Engineering Design, Architecture, the Energy Sector, Legal and Finance.

Ed's innovative recruiting methods are shaped by his belief in personal influence and genuine connections over technology-driven, impersonal interactions. His approach has transformed the recruiting process into a life-changing endeavor, ensuring that companies deserving of top talent receive it.

Upon discovering Chris Voss's Never Split the Difference, Ed found a perfect complement to his philosophy of deference, compassion, and listening. He was struck by the alignment of Voss's techniques with his own methods, which prioritize understanding and influencing through respect and active listening.

In addition to his recruiting expertise, Ed is sought after for training, talent acquisition strategy, executive coaching, and speaking engagements. His firm, CWP Technical Group, prides itself on being experts at becoming experts, continuously evolving to meet the needs of their clients and candidates.

CWP stands for Chester Walter Piergies, Ed's father, in honor of his enduring legacy.

