Plant-Based Cooking With Georgia Chefs Matthew And Tia Raiford

(MENAFN- 3BL) There is no better time to incorporate more plant-based foods into your family's diet than late summer in the Southeast! It's good for your health, for our climate, and for Georgia farmers, too. In this deliciously inspiring Drawdown Georgia webinar, regenerative farmers/chefs Matthew & Tia Raiford offer advice and insights to help all of us celebrate the bounty of late summer produce and move towards a plant-based diet. Visit their website to learn more about the Raifords, their farm, and to purchase cookbooks, handcrafted ingredients, and more. Be sure to subscribe to Drawdown Georgia's bi-weekly Georgia Climate Digest to receive updates on our latest content right in your inbox. Subscribe here.

Watch the webinar here.

