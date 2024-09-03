Five Dow Products Recognized In The 2024 R&D 100 Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL)



13th consecutive year Dow technologies earn this prestigious recognition

Dow set the bar in the Mechanical/Materials Category This marks 63 cumulative awards, the most of any company in the history of the 100 Awards

MIDLAND, Mich., September 3, 2024 /3BL/ - In the 2024 R&D 100 Awards, Dow (NYSE: DOW) led the way in the Mechanical/Materials Category with four winning technologies and one finalist. These award-winning products were commended for helping transform industries with their exceptional properties.

“We are extremely delighted in the fact that Dow has been acknowledged on the R&D 100 list for an unbroken streak of thirteen years. Over this period, the company's products, people, and technologies have garnered a total of 63 awards – more than any other company,” stated A.N. Sreeram, the Senior Vice President of Research & Development and Chief Technology Officer at Dow.“The reason for our success remains our people, who are committed to creating more unique products and solutions for our customers, addressing higher performing demands on our products and technologies while simultaneously being sustainable, and generating value for our shareholders.”

From enhancing power and telecommunication applications, to providing water repellency for clothing, and promoting recyclability in flooring applications - these innovations highlight Dow's commitment to superior performance and sustainability.

Dow's 2024 R&D 100 Award winners:

AXELERONTM 6321 BK Telecom Cable Compound is a black, UV-stabilized HDPE cable jacket material designed for power and telecommunication applications, such as Prysmian's SiroccoTM Microduct Cables. This innovatively designed jacket is laser printable, has a low coefficient of friction (COF) and extremely low shrinkage to enable extremely high fiber count in smaller diameter cables and increase cable installation efficiency offering excellent toughness, weather resistance, and high-speed extrusion processing.

DOWSILTM 2080 Resin is ideal for creating powder form silicone modified polyester resin using a solventless process. This innovative resin enhances heat resistance, improves film appearance and boosts the durability of powder coatings. By using this resin, manufacturers can achieve high-quality, resilient, and visually appealing coatings suitable for various applications.

DOWSILTM IE-9100 Emulsion is a remarkable product composed of 81% bio-based material. It offers exceptional, long-lasting water repellency, making it ideal for outdoor and performance clothing. This innovative emulsion ensures that garments remain dry and comfortable, even in challenging weather conditions. By incorporating DOWSILTM IE-9100 Emulsion, manufacturers can produce high-performance clothing that caters to customer demands for active lifestyles and sustainability.

PARALOIDTM Additives help the upcycling of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) recovered from used car windshields into vinyl flooring and carpet backing applications. Additives regularly used for modifying the properties of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) required significant innovation to enable their incorporation into recycled PVB while providing the needed performance improvements. These products are currently being application tested by customers.

Dow's 2024 R&D 100 Award finalist:

DIRTSHIELDTM 17 Emulsion is a sustainable premium exterior binder designed without benzophenone - a material of concern (carcinogen category 1B). It facilitates high-quality acrylic paint formulation for outdoor use with long-lasting superior durability, color performance and proven dirt resistance.

Initiated in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards stands as the sole science and technology awards contest that acknowledges the technological importance of new commercial products, technologies, and materials that are ready for sale or licensing. The renowned worldwide science and innovation competition celebrated its 62nd year and received entries from 16 different countries and regions. The R&D 100 Awards program is globally acknowledged as a mark of high distinction within the research and development community. This program honors ground-breaking innovators and their significant contributions to the fields of science and technology.

While awards demonstrate our success and innovation in the industry, it's our people that make it all possible. Visit the Dow Awards page to learn more about our achievements and the incredible team behind them.

The full list of 2024 R&D 100 Awards winners may be viewed on R&D World .

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .

For further information, please contact:

Omar Khan

...

Sarah Young

989-638-6871

...