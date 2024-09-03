Terri M. Lee Names Chief Of Staff For Atlanta Housing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta President and CEO Terri

M. Lee today announced the appointment of Kelly Beaty English as Chief of Staff for Atlanta Housing. Kelly, a seasoned corporate executive, communications strategist, and community leader, will oversee internal and external communications, partnerships, and the transformation of organizational culture at Atlanta Housing.

"Kelly's deep expertise in communications, community partnerships, and strategic planning make her ideal for this role," said Lee. "Her heart, creativity, business acumen, and passion for transforming lives will help Atlanta Housing accelerate its renewed sense of urgency to deliver vital services which will uplift people."



As Atlanta Housing continues to sharpen its focus beyond property development and preservation, Kelly's appointment will be crucial to driving change management, promoting innovation, and winsomely informing the public and stakeholders about Atlanta Housing's assistance to families and the city in captivating and relevant ways. Kelly will also ensure that Atlanta Housing's organizational focus and culture fully embraces its goals of empowering residents and creating sustainable, thriving communities.

"I am honored to join Atlanta Housing at such a pivotal time," said Kelly. "Terri's commitment to placing people at the center of Atlanta Housing's mission reflects her heart as a leader. I'm proud to work with her to amplify the transformational efforts underway, improve residents' lives, streamline access to crucial information for our partners, and introduce new services that will empower some of Atlanta's most promising residents and communities. AH has inspiring stories to tell, and we will tell them. AH will not just offer residents a great place to live; AH will offer Atlantans a gateway to a better life."

In her new role, Beaty English will lead efforts to enhance Atlanta Housing's external communications, strengthen and expand partnerships with stakeholders who demonstrate interest in delivering diverse housing and related services to Atlanta Housing's residents. She will also spearhead initiatives to foster a culture of service, urgency and efficiency within all levels of the organization, ensuring that Atlanta Housing remains at the forefront of compassionately addressing the city's housing challenges.

Kelly brings a wealth of experience to Atlanta Housing, having advised executive leadership at The Coca-Cola Company, the City of Atlanta under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Dress for Success Worldwide in New York, where she was Vice President of Marketing and Communications, and as a consultant at global agencies including Edelman and Ruder Finn.

"One of the Board's top strategic priorities is the elevation of AH's communication and partnership strategies," said AH Board Chairman Larry Stewart. "The addition of the Chief of Staff role reflects our commitment to evolving AH into an organization that Atlantans have broad awareness of and deep pride in. We welcome Kelly and the rich experience she brings as a corporate executive, communications specialist, and community engagement leader. Her appointment will further enable Terri and her leadership team to drive new narratives and opportunities that will enrich the lives of our residents and the fabric of Atlanta."

Beaty English holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Spelman College and a Master of Arts in Public Communication from American University in Washington, DC.

Kelly's role as Chief of Staff is effective September 3, 2024.

Beaty English is a dynamic and innovative communications strategist with a proven track record of mobilizing people and driving organizational transformation. With extensive experience in assisting Fortune 500 CEOs, government officials, and nonprofit leaders, Kelly has consistently crafted compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences and achieve impactful results.

Most recently, Kelly served as the Director of Leadership Communications for The Coca-Cola Company where she provided strategic counsel to the Global Executive Leadership Team (ELT) and led key initiatives. Prior to this role, she was the Director of Strategic Engagement for the City of Atlanta under Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. In this capacity, Kelly was instrumental in developing and executing the communications and messaging strategy for the city's largest redevelopment deal, famously coining the "Greenlight the Gulch" campaign that secured a successful vote from the Atlanta City Council. Her leadership extended to managing communications for major city events like Super Bowl LIII and launching significant initiatives such as the One Atlanta Housing Affordability Action Plan, the financial transparency tool Open Checkbook, and the More the Mac campaign, an impromptu partnership between the City of Alanta and Kroger which raised $40,000 for the Atlanta Food Bank in a single weekend.

In her role as Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Dress for Success Worldwide, Kelly oversaw brand strategy and communications for more than 130 affiliates in 15 countries, significantly expanding the organization's profile and securing its largest single-donor corporate partnership. Kelly also founded a communications consultancy, focused on tailored messaging and public engagement strategy for women-led or women and girls-focused organizations.

Kelly holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Spelman College, where she later returned as an instructor of Leadership and Public Speaking courses.

She earned her Master of Arts in Public Communication from American University in Washington, DC.

Residing in Atlanta, GA, with her husband, Courtney English, Kelly remains deeply committed to her community and continues to leverage her skills to effect positive change.

President and Chief Executive Officer Terri M. Lee leads The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation. AH carries the prestigious Moving to Work (MTW) designation and serves as an industry leader in providing and facilitating affordable housing resources for nearly 27,000 low-income households comprised of approximately 45,000 people through its AH-owned residential communities, tenant-based and project-based vouchers, supportive housing, as well as down payment assistance, where innovation leads the approach to making the dream of homeownership attainable for more Atlantans. Atlanta Housing programs are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

