Carbon Reform Secures Investment From Cisco Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cisco Foundation's accelerates Carbon Reform's mission to innovate indoor air quality and carbon reduction solutions for commercial buildings.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carbon Reform , a leading startup in indoor air quality and efficiency solutions, today announced an investment from Cisco Foundation. This strategic investment will help Carbon Reform's mission to create healthy and energy efficient buildings.

Carbon Reform offers a comprehensive suite of solutions to address the complex challenges facing building owners and operators. Their flagship product the Carbon Capsule ®, is a retrofit carbon reduction system for commercial HVAC that delivers a triple benefit: enhancing air quality for occupants, reducing building emissions, and lowering energy costs. By removing CO2 and other contaminants from indoor air with the Carbon Capsule®, clean air can be recirculated. This reduces the need for energy-intensive outside air intake, and effectively reduces building-wide energy costs by up to 20%.

Carbon Reform has raised a total of $5 million in capital. The investment from Cisco Foundation will be used to bring the Carbon Capsule to the commercial market in Q1 2025, with several successful pilot deployments already underway. Carbon Reform is currently engaging customers for orders of their indoor air quality sensors, Carbon Canister® in-room purification unit, and pre-orders of the Carbon Capsule®.

“We are thrilled to work with Cisco Foundation, a global impact investment leader, as we embark on this exciting next phase of growth,” said Jo Norris, CEO of Carbon Reform.“This investment validates our mission and accelerates our path to market for the Carbon Capsule. The synergy between our carbon capture technology and Cisco Foundation's focus on supporting carbon removal solutions and sustainable infrastructures will be instrumental in driving innovation and scaling our impact.”

Cisco Foundation's investment in Carbon Reform highlights its focus on supporting innovative solutions that address pressing global challenges. It is part of the Cisco Foundation's 2021 commitment to invest $100 million over ten years in climate solutions, with half going to nonprofit grants and half funding impact investments. By supporting Carbon Reform through an impact investment, Cisco Foundation is demonstrating its leadership in climate impact and its belief in the potential of climate technology to help build sustainable infrastructures. The Cisco Foundation is a separate legal entity from Cisco.

“Carbon Reform's innovative approach to addressing indoor air quality and climate change aligns perfectly with Cisco Foundation's focus on bold climate solutions,” said Elias Habbar-Baylac, Climate Investor.“Their technology offers a promising path to reducing carbon emissions, and we are excited to support their growth.”

About Carbon Reform:

Carbon Reform is a Philadelphia and Delaware based climate tech startup, founded in 2020 by Jo Norris and Nick Martin, which offers solutions for commercial buildings to decarbonize their existing HVAC system. Their diverse team of engineers, scientists, and creatives are dedicated to democratizing access to carbon removal solutions, decreasing building energy costs, and improving indoor air quality for the built environment. carbonreform

Meaghan McKiernan

Carbon Reform

+1 610-718-6516

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.