Ganja To Host Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to eminent composer, conductor, and teacher, People's Artist Said Rustamov (1907-1983), who has left a deep mark in the history of Azerbaijani music, Azernews reports. The concert program will be presented on September 29.

The evening will feature performances by People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honored Artists Kamala Tagizade, Tural Abdullayev, soloists Vasif Bayramov, Rustam Jafarov.

They will delight the audience with pieces "Oxu tar", "Bahar olsun", "Alagöz", "Qurban adına", "Hardasan", "İntizar", "Gəlmədin" ", "Şeir deyilmi", "Bilmədin", "Səhər nəğməsi", "Sənindir", "Getmə-getmə", "Azərbaycan" and others.

For those interested in attending this culturally significant event, tickets are available for purchase both at the Philharmonic box office and online through iTicket . platform.

