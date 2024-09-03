Ganja To Host Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer
Date
9/3/2024 10:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to
eminent composer, conductor, and teacher, People's Artist Said
Rustamov (1907-1983), who has left a deep mark in the history of
Azerbaijani music, Azernews reports. The concert
program will be presented on September 29.
The evening will feature performances by People's Artist Sevinj
Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honored
Artists Kamala Tagizade, Tural Abdullayev, soloists Vasif Bayramov,
Rustam Jafarov.
They will delight the audience with music pieces "Oxu tar",
"Bahar olsun", "Alagöz", "Qurban adına", "Hardasan", "İntizar",
"Gəlmədin" ", "Şeir deyilmi", "Bilmədin", "Səhər nəğməsi",
"Sənindir", "Getmə-getmə", "Azərbaycan" and others.
For those interested in attending this culturally significant
event, tickets are available for purchase both at the Philharmonic
box office and online through iTicket . platform.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108631328
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.