عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ganja To Host Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer

Ganja To Host Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer


9/3/2024 10:09:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to eminent composer, conductor, and teacher, People's Artist Said Rustamov (1907-1983), who has left a deep mark in the history of Azerbaijani music, Azernews reports. The concert program will be presented on September 29.

The evening will feature performances by People's Artist Sevinj Ibrahimova, Honored Cultural Worker Mehpara Jafarova, Honored Artists Kamala Tagizade, Tural Abdullayev, soloists Vasif Bayramov, Rustam Jafarov.

They will delight the audience with music pieces "Oxu tar", "Bahar olsun", "Alagöz", "Qurban adına", "Hardasan", "İntizar", "Gəlmədin" ", "Şeir deyilmi", "Bilmədin", "Səhər nəğməsi", "Sənindir", "Getmə-getmə", "Azərbaycan" and others.

For those interested in attending this culturally significant event, tickets are available for purchase both at the Philharmonic box office and online through iTicket . platform.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108631328


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search