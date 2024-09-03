Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The polypropylene-plastic material and resins market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $139.82 billion in 2023 to $153.02 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to packaging industry, automotive sector, consumer goods, construction and building materials.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The polypropylene-plastic material and resins market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $217.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable and recyclable materials, renewable energy and electric vehicles, packaging innovation, advanced healthcare devices. Major trends in the forecast period include bio-based polypropylene, advanced additive manufacturing, high-performance formulations, smart materials.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market

The rising demand for automotive sector is expected to propel the growth of the polypropylene-plastic material and resins market going forward. Automotive sector refers to the collection of companies, organizations, and businesses involved in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of motor vehicles used to manufacture a variety of interior components, including dashboard panels, door trims, center consoles, and instrument panels. Its lightweight nature and ability to be molded into complex shapes make it ideal for interior design.

Order Your Report Now For Swift Delivery:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the polypropylene-plastic material and resins market include LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, SABIC innovations Plastics US LLC, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Braskem, PetroChina Company Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Borealis AG.

Major companies operating in the polypropylene-plastic material and resins market are innovating new technologies such as polypropylene technologies to increase their profitability in the market. Polypropylene (PP) technology refers to the processes, methods, and techniques used in the production, processing, and modification of polypropylene plastic.

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Segments :

1) By Product Type: Homopolymer, Copolymer

3) By Application: Fiber, Film and Sheet, Raffia, Other Applications

2) By End User Industry: Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Products, Electrical and Electronics, Other End-user Industry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the polypropylene market in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the global polypropylene market. The regions covered in the polypropylene-plastic material and resins market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Market Definition

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer produced by chain-growth polymerization of the monomer propylene and is used in automotive fittings and industrial fibers. It is resilient, resistant to fatigue, and highly resistant to most acids and alkalis.

The main product types of polypropylenes are homopolymer and copolymer. A homopolymer is a polymer-like polyethylene that contains identical monomer units. The applications are fibre, film and sheet, raffia, and other applications. The end-use industries are packaging, automotive, consumer products, electrical and electronics, and other end-user industries.

Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Polypropylene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on polypropylene-plastic material and resins market size, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market drivers and trends, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market major players, polypropylene-plastic material and resins competitors' revenues, polypropylene-plastic material and resins market positioning, and polypropylene-plastic material and resins market growth across geographies. The polypropylene-plastic material and resins market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2024



Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2024



Rubber Additives Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.