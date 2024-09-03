MFA Calls On EU To Refrain From Unsuccessful Interference In Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
The head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, has called on the
European Union (EU) to refrain from making unsuccessful
interventions in Azerbaijan's internal affairs,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Aykhan
Hajizada on "X".
"Elections took place in complete accordance with the
Constitution of the country and its national laws," the post
reads.
MENAFN03092024000195011045ID1108631105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.