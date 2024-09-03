MFA Calls On EU To Refrain From Unsuccessful Interference In Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The head of the Press Service Department of the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, has called on the European Union (EU) to refrain from making unsuccessful interventions in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Aykhan Hajizada on "X".

"Elections took place in complete accordance with the Constitution of the country and its national laws," the post reads.