FIRST EVER BIODEGRADABLE LIGHT CLIPS FROM K-IT PRODUCTS PROVIDE A SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION FOR OUTDOOR HOME DECORATING

The Klip-IT Light Clip is an all-new eco-conscious creation from lawn hero K-IT Products that composts easily in the soil after long-term use

TWIN FALLS, ID, US, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- K-IT Products transcends home lawn care providing a whole new dimension: lawn and home decor! The ingenious company helping both amateurs and professionals better their yards has developed a first-of-its-kind biodegradable light clip to illuminate homes through every season. Whether hanging twinkly lights for outdoor entertaining or installing lights for the holiday season, these sustainable clips hold lights in place firmly while providing an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic.“I can't tell you how many lawns, commercial and residential, that I've serviced in my career where fallen, plastic light clips create a problem. Whether it be for the natural ecosystem or lodged in mowers and other machinery, I knew I wanted to develop a better solution for beautiful light displays during every month of the year. Our biodegradable light clips make my backyard light installations go so smoothly, and I can rest easy knowing they will compost like any other organic compound,” said Kody J. Ketterling, founder of K-IT Products, Inc.Klip-IT, Enjoy-IT, Compost-ITThese durable, conveniently pliable light clips are as strong as plastic, yet are much better for the environment. After several seasons of use, any fallen clip can simply be left alone. With just heat, water, dirt or soil, the clip completely decomposes over time. In compost piles, the clips break down in just 2 to 4 weeks versus 6 to 9 weeks in a landfill. Just clip-it, compost-it, and watch it disappear!Benefits of switching to Klip-IT Light Clips:●These light clips are for EVERYONE who wants to decorate more and pollute less – from professional light installers, people looking to upgrade their outdoor space with a nighttime glow, those who love getting festive during the holidays, DIYers and party planners looking for responsible, sustainable ways to get the ambiance they need and more.●Other light clips on the market are made of harmful plastics that chip, break and fall off over time, lodging into the grass or soil, causing additional litter and pollution and increasing carbon footprints in an unnecessary way.●Klip-IT Light Clips are super strong and durable like plastic, but the first in the market to be made of an entirely plastic-free design. They set the standard for eco-friendly when it comes to outdoor lighting and decor.K-IT Products are available at the most popular lawn retailers in the country, from Home Depot to mom-and-pop stores.To learn more, visit K-IT Products at .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about KJ Ketterling and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

