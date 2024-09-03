China’s stocks end Tuesday’s session with varied results

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the performance of Chinese was mixed, reflecting divergent trends in the market. The Shanghai Composite Index, which serves as a key benchmark for the Chinese stock market, experienced a slight decline of 0.29 percent, ending the day at 2,802.98 points. This drop highlights the ongoing volatility and challenges faced by investors in the Shanghai market.



In contrast, the Shenzhen Component saw a positive shift, closing 1.17 percent higher at 8,268.05 points. This increase suggests a more favorable performance within the Shenzhen market, which is known for its focus on smaller, high-growth companies. The contrasting movements of these indices illustrate the varying dynamics within different segments of the Chinese stock market.



The total turnover for stocks covered by both indices amounted to 580.6 billion yuan, approximately 81.65 billion U.S. dollars. This figure marks a decrease from the 705.73 billion yuan recorded on the previous trading day, indicating a reduction in trading activity. Such fluctuations in turnover can reflect changes in investor sentiment and market liquidity.



Sector-specific performance further underlined the mixed trading day. Shares related to the brown goods sector led the market gains, while the banking and insurance sectors, along with oil and gas exploitation stocks, faced significant losses. Additionally, the ChiNext Index, which tracks growth-oriented enterprises similar to those on the Nasdaq, saw an increase of 1.26 percent, closing at 1,556.32 points, signaling robust performance in this segment.

