Venezuela Upholds Ban On Flights From Panama, Peru, And Dominican Republic

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has extended its prohibition on commercial flights to and from Panama, the Dominican Republic, and Peru until September 30.



This decision, enacted by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics, comes in response to what Venezuela perceives as interference by these countries in its presidential held on July 28.



Initially put into effect on July 31, the ban continues to disrupt the sector, affecting an average of 100 flights weekly.



Copa bears the brunt, with 42 canceled flights each week. Latam Airlines also sees significant disruptions, with seven weekly flights from Peru to Venezuela halted.



On July 29, the Venezuelan government justified the flight suspension as a precaution against the potential misuse of civil aviation for purposes deemed unsafe.







The Transport Ministry has voiced its readiness to take legal action to support the political decisions of the state. Its aim is to protect and defend the Venezuelan people's sovereign right to self-determination.



This move occurs amid a backdrop of violence attributed to far-right groups, allegedly supported by regional allies of the United States.



These incidents intensified following the contentious election results of July 28, which officially declared the current president reelected.



However, the opposition disputes these results and demands recognition of its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, as the rightful president.



This situation highlights the ongoing struggle for political legitimacy in Venezuela and its impact on civil aviation. It also reflects broader geopolitical tensions in the region.

