Opentrends US Poised For Accelerated Growth In USA Following Carlyle's Investment In Parent Company

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Opentrends US Poised for Accelerated Growth in USA

Strategic partnership set to boost SEIDOR Opentrends' presence in the North American market

- Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SEIDOR Opentrends US, a leading digital transformation solutions provider, today announced that its parent company, SEIDOR, has received a significant investment from global firm Carlyle. This strategic move is expected to accelerate SEIDOR's growth in the US and Canada, with a particular focus on expanding its US operations.SEIDOR Opentrends US, serving as the digital solutions division for the entire SEIDOR Group at an international level, has been a key player in the US digital transformation landscape. The company focuses on large accounts, such as Fortune 1000 companies in the U.S., with notable wins in cloud computing, IoT, artificial intelligence, and business process optimization. SEIDOR Opentrends US has established a strong reputation for successfully delivering and deploying cutting-edge technology services to a diverse client base across various industries.Carlyle's investment, acquiring a 60% stake in SEIDOR, is pivotal for the company's global expansion strategy. This partnership is set to provide SEIDOR Group with the resources and expertise needed to strengthen its market position and accelerate growth, particularly in the competitive US market.For SEIDOR Opentrends US, this investment translates into increased resources and enhanced capabilities to serve its American clients. The company plans to continue investing in advanced technologies and broadening its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of US enterprises."This partnership with Carlyle opens up unprecedented opportunities for SEIDOR Opentrends US," said Xavi Buscalla, CEO of Opentrends Inc. "We're now better positioned than ever to drive advanced digital innovation and deliver transformative solutions to our clients across the United States. This investment will allow us to scale our operations, attract top talent, and stay at the forefront of technological advancements."As SEIDOR Opentrends US embarks on this new chapter, it remains committed to its core values of innovation, client-centricity, and excellence in service delivery. The company's role as the digital solutions division for the SEIDOR Group reinforces its position as a leading provider of cutting-edge digital transformation solutions on a global scale.For more information about SEIDOR Opentrends US and its services, please visitAbout SEIDOR OpentrendsSEIDOR Opentrends is a trusted digital transformation consultancy and custom software development company. Its unique approach to designing software around users first and systems second has established a track record of success with many of the world's top companies. With four main locations across America, Europe and Asia, SEIDOR Opentrends works across industries, company sizes and technologies, including AI, IoT and blockchain. Visit for more information and follow their latest updates on LinkedIn at .About CarlyleCarlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $435 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2024, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 29 offices across four continents.Press Contact:...Source: SEIDOR Opentrends

