Man Wounded In Kherson As Result Of Night Shelling

A 59-year-old man was in Kherson as a result of a nighttime shelling.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram .

“A resident of Kherson was taken to the hospital who suffered from a Russian strike on the city,” the report says.

As noted, the 59-year-old man came under enemy fir in his own home around three in the morning. He sustained a contusion and an explosive injury. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.

As reported by Ukrinform, at about four in the morning, the Russian army attacked a residential area in Kherson. Doctors in Kherson are fighting for the life of a 14-year-old girl wounded in a nighttime Russian shelling - she has traumatic shock, an open chest injury, and fractures of the arms and legs.