World Test Championship 2025 Final Scheduled For June 11-15, Iconic Lord's Set To Host Epic Showdown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The International Council (ICC) on Tuesday officially announced the dates for the third edition of the ICC World Test Championship final, which will be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The highly anticipated one-off Test match is scheduled to take place from June 11 to June 15, 2025, with June 16 reserved as a potential extra day if needed.

This will mark the first time Lord's hosts the World Test Championship final. The previous two editions of the event were held at The Oval, with New Zealand emerging victorious in 2021 and Australia claiming the title in 2023.

The 2025 final will feature the top two teams from the World Test Championship standings at the end of the current cycle. Currently, India, led by Rohit Sharma, holds the top position, with reigning champions Australia in close pursuit. However, the race is still wide open, with New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh all vying for a place in the final.

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice highlighted the significance of the event, stating, "The ICC World Test Championship Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition. It's a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world."

Allardice also emphasized the high demand expected for tickets, encouraging fans to register their interest early to secure a chance to witness the Ultimate Test. "Tickets will be in high demand, so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year."

With the countdown to the 2025 World Test Championship final officially underway, cricket enthusiasts around the globe are eagerly anticipating a thrilling conclusion to the Test championship cycle.