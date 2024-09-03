Azerbaijan`S PM Meets With Serbian Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Azerbaijan`s Prime Ali Asadov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Djuric, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Serbian relations based on friendship and strategic partnership.

The significant role of the heads of state in strengthening bilateral ties and elevating them to their current level was particularly emphasized.

They commended the mutual support between Azerbaijan and Serbia within international organizations, especially on matters of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The parties emphasized that the two countries fruitfully cooperate in many domains, including the trade and economic, investment, oil and gas and industrial fields.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects of increasing trade turnover and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Serbia, development of cooperation in transport and transit, renewable energy, humanitarian and other spheres.