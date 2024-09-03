Azerbaijan`S PM Meets With Serbian Foreign Minister
Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with the Minister of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Djuric,
Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides hailed the dynamic development of
Azerbaijani-Serbian relations based on friendship and strategic
partnership.
The significant role of the heads of state in strengthening
bilateral ties and elevating them to their current level was
particularly emphasized.
They commended the mutual support between Azerbaijan and Serbia
within international organizations, especially on matters of
territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The parties emphasized that the two countries fruitfully
cooperate in many domains, including the trade and economic,
investment, oil and gas and industrial fields.
The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects of increasing
trade turnover and mutual investments between Azerbaijan and
Serbia, development of cooperation in transport and transit,
renewable energy, humanitarian and other spheres.
