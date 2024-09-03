Kerala Cricket League Kicks-Off; Alappuzha Ripples Wins First Match

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kerala League, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association, got off to an exciting start at the Greenfield in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Cricket League, organized by the Kerala Cricket Association, got off to an exciting start at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on August 31.

KCL brand ambassador and actor Mohanlal was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the cricket league.

KCL brand ambassador Mohanlal with the team captains after inaugurating the cricket league.

Alappuzha Ripples won the first match of the Kerala Cricket League.

Alappuzha Ripples defeated Thrissur Titans by five wickets in the first match.

Mohammed Azharuddin, who scored 92 runs off 47 balls with nine sixes and three boundaries, was the architect of Alappuzha's victory.

The first round matches will be held till September 16. The semi-finals will be held on the 17th and the final on the 18th.

Entry to the matches is free. The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports and OTT platform Fancode.