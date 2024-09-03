Price Of Azeri Light Oil Drops Slightly On World Market
Akbar Novruz
The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" oil, Azerbaijan's key
export product, has decreased by $0.13 or 0.16% on the world
market, settling at $81.56, Azernews reports.
Meanwhile, the price of November futures for "Brent" crude oil
was recorded at $77.23 per barrel, according to recent auction
results. In Azerbaijan's 2024 state budget, the average price for
one barrel of oil was calculated at $75, indicating that current
prices remain above budget expectations.
Historically, the lowest price for "Azeri Light" oil was
recorded at $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, during the peak of
global market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The
highest price was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
Oil production in Azerbaijan is primarily conducted within the
framework of the agreement on the development of the
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 25% stake in this agreement,
highlighting its significant role in the country's oil sector.
