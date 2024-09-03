General Staff: 197 Combat Clashes Recorded At Front In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 197 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine, with the situation remaining most tense in the Pokrovsk direction.

Andriy Kovaliov, the spokesperson for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past day, 197 combat engagements took place. The situation was most tense in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy was also active in the Kurakhove, Vremivka and Kupiansk sectors,” he said.

In the Kharkiv sector , five combat engagements took place near Vovchansk.

Ukrainian air defense down 27s overnight

In the Kupiansk sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 23 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove.

In the Lyman sector, Russian occupiers attacked 18 times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Cherneshchyna and Novosadove.

In the Siversk sector , Ukrainian troops thwarted seven enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector , eight combat engagements were recorded. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assault operations near Klishchiivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , 18 combat clashes occurred, particularly near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Romanivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 56 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka, Mykhailivka and Selydove. The greatest number of attacks occurred in the vicinity of Novohrodivka and Mykhailivka.

Ukrainian air defense down 27 Shaheds overnight

In the Kurakhove sector, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped 39 enemy attacks near Ukrainsk, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Halytsynivka and Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivka sector , Russian invaders conducted 21 offensive operations in the vicinity of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka and Prechystivka.

In the Dnipro River sector , Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors, the situation remained unchanged.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions , no signs of enemy offensive group formation were recorded.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions , the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts mortar and artillery shelling of settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and towns and villages, using 33 missiles, and 68 air strikes, dropping 77 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out over 3,900 shelling attacks, including 139 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Yesterday, the Air Forces, missile forces and artillery units of the Defense Forces conducted 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as well as destroyed one Russian artillery system and two pontoon crossings.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, September 2, 175 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine, with the situation being most tense in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka sectors.