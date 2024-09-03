Three Killed As Landslide Hits Passenger Van In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Three people, including two were killed and one when a landslide hit a passenger van in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said.

The accident happened on Monday when the passenger van heading toward the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region was hit by a landslide in the Dasu area, Mukhtiar Ahmad, the district police officer of Dasu said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies were handed over to relatives, reports Xinhua news agency.

The provincial disaster management authority warned that more rain was expected in parts of the province, further complicating travel due to landslides and flash floods in several areas.

Last month, as many as 20 people were killed in monsoon-related incidents in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 215 till now, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported.

A total of 43 people were reported to have suffered injuries in the last 24 hours due to rain-triggered accidents and floods, while the number of those hurt in the monsoon season that started in July went up to 405, the NDMA said in a report.

The dead included 108 children and 32 women, Xinhua reported. The eastern Punjab province was the worst affected with 86 deaths, followed by the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area and the southern Sindh provinces with 65 and 37 deaths, respectively.