(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3rd September 2024 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 2nd September 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,405 Lowest price per share (pence): 681.00 Highest price per share (pence): 688.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 684.5227

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 684.5227 9,405 681.00 688.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 02 September 2024 08:20:12 26 687.00 XLON 00295998913TRLO1 02 September 2024 08:20:12 190 687.00 XLON 00295998912TRLO1 02 September 2024 08:29:57 209 687.00 XLON 00296010075TRLO1 02 September 2024 08:34:38 112 686.00 XLON 00296015332TRLO1 02 September 2024 08:50:47 58 687.00 XLON 00296033338TRLO1 02 September 2024 08:50:47 64 687.00 XLON 00296033337TRLO1 02 September 2024 09:06:56 36 683.00 XLON 00296053866TRLO1 02 September 2024 09:55:35 3 683.00 XLON 00296138499TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:13 36 683.00 XLON 00296230705TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:13 83 683.00 XLON 00296230704TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:13 90 683.00 XLON 00296230707TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:13 31 683.00 XLON 00296230706TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:44 110 682.00 XLON 00296230715TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:44 90 682.00 XLON 00296230714TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:44 31 682.00 XLON 00296230713TRLO1 02 September 2024 11:21:44 242 681.00 XLON 00296230716TRLO1 02 September 2024 13:41:48 122 681.00 XLON 00296234692TRLO1 02 September 2024 13:41:48 86 681.00 XLON 00296234694TRLO1 02 September 2024 13:41:48 190 681.00 XLON 00296234693TRLO1 02 September 2024 13:41:48 74 682.00 XLON 00296234695TRLO1 02 September 2024 13:41:55 75 682.00 XLON 00296234700TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:00:28 47 682.00 XLON 00296235183TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 11 682.00 XLON 00296235203TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235204TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235205TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235206TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235207TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235208TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235209TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235210TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235211TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235212TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235213TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235214TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 222 683.00 XLON 00296235215TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:01:42 114 683.00 XLON 00296235216TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:21:29 112 682.00 XLON 00296235950TRLO1 02 September 2024 14:35:20 120 682.00 XLON 00296236530TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:12:18 584 684.00 XLON 00296241331TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:12:18 15 684.00 XLON 00296241330TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:12:22 244 684.00 XLON 00296241346TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:12:22 315 684.00 XLON 00296241345TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:20:27 41 688.00 XLON 00296241659TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:20:27 313 688.00 XLON 00296241658TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:22:09 483 686.00 XLON 00296241763TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:22:09 1,129 687.00 XLON 00296241764TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:22:47 226 686.00 XLON 00296241802TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:22:47 130 686.00 XLON 00296241801TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:22:47 90 687.00 XLON 00296241804TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:22:47 619 687.00 XLON 00296241803TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:28:11 89 688.00 XLON 00296242083TRLO1 02 September 2024 16:28:11 101 688.00 XLON 00296242082TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970