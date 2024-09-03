China Accident: 11 Dead After Bus Hits Group Of Students In Shandong; Horrifying Video Surfaces (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A horrific accident occurred early Tuesday morning in Tai'an City, Shandong Province, China, when a school bus crashed into a group of children gathered outside the entrance of a middle school. The tragedy has left at least 11 students dead, with more casualties feared as authorities continue to assess the situation. According to reports, 5 students are among the dead and 24 people have been left in the horrifying crash.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. local time, as students gathered near the entrance of the school, preparing to start their day. The school bus, a large grey vehicle specifically designed and modified for student transportation, veered off course and struck the group of children. The precise cause of the crash is still under investigation by local authorities.

Photos and videos of the aftermath circulating on social media platforms revealed a harrowing scene. The images showed children lying on the ground, their clothes stained with blood, as distraught adults desperately tried to administer aid. The presence of the large school bus amid the chaos intensified the seriousness of the situation.

State news agency Xinhua, citing local authorities, confirmed the casualties but provided only a vague statement, saying, "At present, more than 10 students have been killed or injured." The exact number of casualties has yet to be officially confirmed as rescue operations and investigations continue.

Local authorities have promptly initiated an investigation to uncover the cause of the crash. The focus will be on determining whether mechanical failure, human error, or other factors contributed to the tragedy.

This devastating accident has sent shockwaves through the community and the nation, highlighting the critical need for stringent safety measures in student transportation. As the investigation unfolds, there will likely be calls for a review of safety protocols to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

Please note: Disturbing video below. Viewers' discretion is advised.