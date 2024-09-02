Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

G-7 Macro: With the US off, it was a quiet day for macro. There wasn't much going on in the rest of the G-7 either. Today, we get the US ISM indices, and these could fuel whispers of a weaker payroll figure on Friday, though in truth, these have little predictive power on the month-on-month payroll number or the unemployment rate.

Australia: GDP data is out tomorrow for the second quarter. Last week, we got some soft-looking capital investment data, and today, we get what could also look like fairly soft net export numbers. We are looking for a 0.0% QoQ GDP release, but today's data may push this forecast one way or the other.

Looking ahead, as the Chuseok holiday approaches in mid-September, we expect prices for food and other services to rise. Also, public transportation and other public service fees are scheduled to rise. However, due to base effects, headline inflation will be down below 2% for the next couple of months.

With inflation trending down toward the BoK's target range, the likelihood of an October cut has increased. However, the reacceleration of mortgages and house prices in Seoul is likely to remain a significant drag and even with an October cut, we do not expect the BoK to deliver further cuts until early next year.