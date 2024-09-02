Crown Prince Meets Colleagues From 101St Special Unit Participating In SOFEX 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Sep. 2 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on Monday, wet with colleagues from the 101st Special Unit participating in the Special Operations Forces and (SOFEX 2024), which begins on Tuesday in Aqaba.Crown Prince Al Hussein checked on their preparations for an exercise that will be conducted during SOFEX 2024.His Royal Highness has been serving as deputy commander of the 101st Special Unit, a formation of the King Abdullah II Special Forces Group, since joining it in July last year.