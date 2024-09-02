Health Ministry Says Man Diagnosed With Mpox

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 2 (Petra) -- The Monday said a non-Jordanian man was diagnosed with Mpox, previously known as monkeypox.According to a statement, the 33-year-old infected male is currently in isolation at the Al-Bashir Hospital in a stable condition. He had tested positive at a Health Ministry laboratory.The Ministry said it would announce cases of monkeypox with "full transparency." It said it is ready to deal with any developments according to a national response plan.According to the statement, the first Mpox case recorded in Jortdan was on 9/8/2022 and the spread of the disease was avoided.