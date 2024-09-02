Amir, Swedish FM Discuss Ties, Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met on Monday with Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Tobias Billstrom, at the Amir's residence in Stockholm.
During the meeting, they discussed co-operation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop them. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
The meeting was attended by a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir. From the Swedish side, the meeting was attended by a number of ministers and ranking officials.
