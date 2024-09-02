Zelensky, Schoof Meet With Veterans In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime of the Netherlands Dick Schoof met with veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war: of the Armed Forces, Territorial Defense, and the National Guard who fought in various areas and defended Ukraine from 2014 to 2022.

“In Zaporizhzhia, together with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Dick Schoof, we met with veterans of the Russian-Ukrainian war-warriors who have defended Ukraine both since 2014 and 2022. We discussed crucial topics related to the defense of our state and how the Netherlands can assist Ukraine in our struggle. I thank our veterans for everything they have done for Ukraine and for ensuring that the memory of those who gave their lives because of the enemy is not forgotten. It is vital that we fully defend both this memory and our land,” Zelensky posted on social media platform X .

According to the president's press service , they also discussed, among other things, the production of drones and the provision of spare parts for them, the exchange of prisoners of war and the possibility of assistance from the Netherlands, demining of territories and the provision of high-quality equipment, as well as the restoration of energy facilities.

Photo: President's Office