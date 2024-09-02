Sappers Remove Fragments Of Kh-101 Missile In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of Kyiv's districts, sappers have removed the fragments of a Russian Kh-101 missile.

The press servic of the State Emergency Service wrote this on and published the relevant photos, Ukrinform reports.

“At the scene, sappers from the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service removed the fragments of the Russian strategic air-to-ground cruise missile Kh-101. No one was injured,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, in the early hours of September 2, the air defense forces intercepted and destroyed more than 10 cruise missiles and about 10 ballistic missiles, as well as an attack drone in the sky above the capital.

Photo: State Emergency Service