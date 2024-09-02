Suicide Blast Kills Six, Wounds 13 People In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- At least six people lost their lives while 13 others received injuries in a blast in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul on Monday, said Afghanistan Interior Ministry.

The confirmed that an explosion in Kabul has killed at least six people and 13 others.

Kabul spokesperson, Khalid Zadran in a statement to said that a person wearing explosives on his body detonated it in the Qala-e-Bakhtiar area of sixth security district in Kabul's south.

Confirming the death toll, the official said that the dead included a woman. Zadran also mentioned that the injured from the incident were promptly transferred to hospitals, and investigations regarding the matter are ongoing.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far but the last suicide attack in Afghanistan was claimed by the regional chapter of so-called Islamic State (IS) in the southern city of Kandahar in March.

The Afghan government led by the Taliban has declared security their highest priority since taking over the power in 2021 following the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country after two decades. (end)

