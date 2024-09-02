SODIC Announces New Japanese-Inspired Ogami Project In North Coast

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) SODIC has announced the launch of its latest coastal project, Ogami, located in Egypt's North Coast and home to the exclusive Nobu Hotel and Residences enclave in the region. Named after the serene Ogami Island in Japan, the design-led development draws inspiration from its namesake's famous sunsets, integrating the island's aesthetic into a luxurious Egyptian Mediterranean setting offering over 11km of lagoon shoreline.

Located in Ras El Hikma, Egypt, the Ogami development will span over 440 feddans of luscious landscaping, and elegant architecture and boasts an 800-metre stretch of pristine, sandy beachfront, providing residents with a beachside paradise.

Master-planned by DLR Group, the Ogami development will boast a Nobu Hotel, restaurant and Nobu Residences. Nobu Hospitality will make Ogami a standout destination in Egypt's North Coast.

Complementing the residential communities on offer, the Ogami eco-system will feature a village of vibrant experiences, offering wellness, retail and hospitality concepts to residents and guests. Luxury boutiques and lifestyle offerings will be available at Ogami's Retail Village alongside gourmet food markets. This area will transform into a haven of sophisticated nightlife after the sunset.

Serenity and wellness are central to the foundations of Ogami and the development will offer standout amenities including a Racquet Club and a Wellness Centre offering holistic health and beauty treatments.

Ayman Amer, General Manager of SODIC, said:“Egypt's North Coast has rapidly become a unique destination famed for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and burgeoning infrastructure attracting high-end developments and discerning investors.”

Due to be completed by 2029, with phase 1 to be completed by 2028, Ogami will feature an estimated 1,900 homes.