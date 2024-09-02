Gaza War: US, Qatar & Egypt Prepare 'Take It Or Leave It' Truce Deal As Netanyahu Faces Israeli Ire Over Hostage Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel-Gaza war: While there is no end in sight to Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which has claimed thousands of civilian lives and displaced more than 90 per cent of the population there, pressure is building up on Israeli Prime in his own country to reach a ceasefire deal with the Hamas group and bring home surviving hostages.

On Monday, a nationwide strike had been launched to push for a hostage deal between PM Netanyahu and the Hamas militants. The Israeli labour union Histadrut had threatened to 'shut down the entire of Israel', even though the Tel Aviv Labor Court ruled that the nationwide general strike must end earlier than planned.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum urged protesters to remain active and pressure Prime Minister Netanyahu for a hostage and ceasefire agreement.

US officials emphasised the increased urgency of President Joe Biden's prolonged efforts to secure a cease-fire and hostage-release agreement after Israeli forces discovered the bodies of six hostages, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, according to The Washington Post.

The United States has been negotiating with Egypt and Qatar to finalise a“take it or leave it” deal, which is expected to be presented to the parties in the coming weeks. According to a senior administration official, if the proposed deal is rejected by both sides, it could signify the end of American-led negotiations.

“I don't see the remorse, I don't see the responsibility, I don't see the accountability of this government,” said Gili Roman to BBC. Roman's two family members were taken hostage by Hamas in the 7 October attacks .

Roman's sister, Yarden Roman-Gat, was released in November's hostage and prisoner swap deal, but Yarden's sister-in-law, Carmel Gat, was one of the six hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza by the Israeli military over the weekend.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an organisation representing numerous relatives of the abductees, has announced several protests, including one at the residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu, according to The Guardian.

Israel's military recovered the bodies of six hostages killed in Gaza this weekend. Three of the hostages killed in Gaza - including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin - had been expected to be released in a ceasefire deal, according to US and Israeli officials.

Harsh Goldberg-Polin, who was among the hundreds of young people attending the Nova music festival in southern Israel on October 7, was forced to hide from Hamas in a bomb shelter with his friends.

Angry Israeli citizens have claimed that Benjamin Netanyahu has not done enough to protect the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas militants.