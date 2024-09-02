Babylon: Is There A Future For Bitcoin Staking?

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Babylon is a new protocol for staking, with its mainnet recently launched.

According to Babylon, 12,740 stakers are already using the protocol. The Total Value Locked (TVL) is 1,000.00492375 BTC, which is approximately $58.1 million at the current exchange rate. However, it is worth noting that this data is not yet available on DeFiLlama.

How Does Staking on Babylon Work?

The project calls itself the first self-custodial Bitcoin staking protocol. But what does that mean in reality?

One of the features of Babylon is that Bitcoin staking can be done by other chains that run on the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol. For example, Solana (SOL) or Ethereum (ETH) can be used.

Babylon uses its technical architecture to interact with PoS chains. It's important to note that Bitcoin runs on Proof-of-Work (PoW), meaning the network cannot directly interact with Proof-of-Stake chains.

Babylon uses timestamping to write block hashes of PoS and voting stakers into the Bitcoin chain.

Timestamping helps synchronize communication between the PoS and Bitcoin networks.

Part of the Crypto Community Is Skeptical

One aspect that has caused controversy about Babylon is the reward system. A user on X (formerly Twitter) with the nickname mononaut noticed that the project only offers staking so far.

Mononaut pointed out that the official website mentions points. According to the staking protocol, there are 3,125 points of Babylon in the first stage. These are planned to be distributed proportionally among the active stakers in the block.

It is also stated that stakers will not be rewarded directly. Instead, the actions of each of them will be calculated using public key data.

However, there is a note in the rewards clause. It states that these points have no value and cannot be converted or sold. Users have no right to dispose of this asset until Babylon changes the rules.