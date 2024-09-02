Putin Arrived In Mongolia Russian Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, has arrived in Mongolia on an official visit on Monday, September 2.

This was reported by Astra Telegram , seen by Ukrinform,.

"Putin has arrived in Mongolia - a country that is obliged to arrest him on the ICC (International Criminal Court – ed.) warrant," says the description of the video, which shows a Russian plane.

Later, there was footage of Putin getting off the plane at the airport of Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, as well as information that the motorcade of the Kremlin leader had left the airport.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, this is Putin's first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute and is to arrest the Russian leader on a warrant issued in 2023 by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

The Kremlin has not officially commented on the possibility of arresting Putin, who is accused by the ICC of war crimes due to the "illegal deportation" of children and the population from the occupied Ukrainian territories.

The Moscow Times, referring to the Kremlin's press service, previously reported that Putin's visit would be at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Hurelsukh. Putin is to take part in the celebration of the 85th anniversary of the Soviet and Mongolian troops joint victory over Japan on the Khalkhin-Gol River.

Putin plans to discuss the development of Russian-Mongolian relations of "comprehensive strategic partnership", as well as to hold meetings with Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament Dashzegviin Amarbayasgalan and Prime Minister Luvsannamsrain Oyun-Erdene.