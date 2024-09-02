Four Civilians Injured In Dnipropetrovsk Region As Result Of Russian Shelling

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, four people were throughout the day as a result of Russian drone and artillery shelling.

Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The enemy was shelling Nikopol district with barrel artillery and hit with kamikaze drones. In the district center, a total of four people were injured. Earlier reports were about two victims, now two more women suffered, 38 and 43 years old," the message says.

Lysak noted that the city's infrastructure was damaged, several fires broke out. By now all the fire have been extinguished.

Two private households and five dachas were damaged, as well as an outbuilding and a power supply line.

andatand in

The regional chief informed that the Russians also attacked Pokrovsk and Marganets communities. There are no victims there, the site is being examined and the aftermath is being estimated.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, two women, aged 84 and 59, were injured as enemy attacked Nikopol. Doctors assessed the condition of the older one as severe.