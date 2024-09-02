DRI Installs Solar Street Lights To Illuminate The Outskirts Of Dadhikar Village In Alwar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 2nd August 2024: Desiccant Rotors International Pvt. Ltd., a flagship company under the Pahwa Group, has installed Solar Street Lights in the outskirts of Dadhikar village, Alwar as part of its CSR activity. The project aims to enhance the electrical infrastructure of the village by improving the lighting condition of the region.



As part of the initiative, 25 solar street lights will be installed in the initial phase to illuminate the stretch of street remaining dark during the night. Serving the purpose of improving, safeguarding, facilitating, and encouraging vehicular and pedestrian traffic during the night, the installation is estimated to benefit more than 7,500 people residing in the village.



The village is situated in the neighbourhood of Sariska Tiger Reserve and animals from the buffer zone of reserve tend to enter the village after sunset. This makes it difficult to carry on the activities after dusk in the buffer zone of the village. Recognizing the challenge faced by the locals, DRI worked closely with Sapna NGO to install solar-powered street lights for enhancing the safety of the people. In the process, it will also protect the villagers and domestic animals from wild animal attacks such as snakes and jackals, which are very common in the area after sunset.



Focussing on sustainable rural development, the initiative will have a transformative impact on the lives of residents. It will facilitate continuity of activities and enable ease of commutability even during night due to better illumination. Additionally, it will also ease movements during the evening hours on rainy days. The initiative will be instrumental in creating a sense of security among the residents at evening and night. They will be able to continue with their tasks without any hindrance or fear of accident or animal attack.



The inauguration was done by Mr. Deepak Pahwa, Director, Desiccant Rotors, and Mrs. Vinita Pahwa, Director Desiccant Rotors as the Chief Guest (s) of the program. The event was also attended by Mrs Anandita Pahwa, Head-CSR Initiative, Pahwa Group, Mr Sudhir Pratap Singh, General Secretary, Sapna NGO, Prof Ranveer Singh, Treasurer Sapna NGO, Mr. Bhumi Sarpanch of the village and villagers of the Dadhikar village, Alwar.



Speaking on the occasion, Vinita Pahwa, the Director of Desiccant Rotors said,“The solar street light project is a testament to our commitment to upgrading the lives of underprivileged people with the help of CSR activities. The Solar Street Lights will be the source of quality illumination in the villages during power cuts in the evening hours. Thus, in cases of power cuts, many times the inhabitants depend on the light received from the Solar Street Lights. The light from the Solar Street Lights will also illuminate the premises of the adjacent households. Thus, during power cuts, the families will be able to gather outside their houses sometimes to sit under the light.”

User :- Abhijeet Ghosh

Email :...