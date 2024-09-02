Tamil Nadu CM Leads Roadshow To Invite Investment In State At Indian-Americans Event In San Francisco

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

2 (KNN) Addressing the Tamil diaspora in San Francisco on Sunday, M.K. Stalin, the Chief of Tamil Nadu, underscored the growing between India and the United States, emphasising the strong cultural and economic ties that bind the two nations.

Stalin highlighted a recent Gallup poll, noting,“According to Gallup, India ranks seventh among the countries Americans favour most. Similarly, Indians are the second-largest group of immigrants in America.”

He pointed out that Indians were the second-largest group to gain American citizenship last year, trailing only Mexicans at 12.7 per cent.

He also mentioned that Indian students form the second-largest group among international students in the USA, reflecting the country's allure for Indians seeking opportunities abroad.

“This shows how attractive America is to Indians,” Stalin said.“Despite being relatively small in numbers, Indians hold significant positions in higher education, business, and esteemed sectors in America. Many Tamilians hold high positions in American companies.”

Stalin also spoke about the contributions of Indian-origin scientists at NASA and noted the threefold increase in bilateral trade since 2000 as indicators of the deepening friendship between India and the United States.

“The friendship between India and America is not just between governments but also between the people of both countries,” he added, emphasizing the unique, people-driven aspect of the bilateral relationship.

Turning his focus to Tamil Nadu, Stalin highlighted its appeal to American businesses, citing the state's status as the second-largest economy in India.“Over 300 American companies have set up projects in Tamil Nadu.

In the past three years, American companies have increasingly invested in Tamil Nadu,” he said. He encouraged Indian-Americans to promote further investment in the state.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Industries Minister TRB Raaja, Industries Secretary V Arun Roy, Guidance Tamil Nadu CEO V Vishnu, Ohmium CEO Arne Ballantine, CTO C Karuppiah, Consul General of India in San Francisco K Srikar Reddy, and Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Chairman of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board.

Stalin's address was a call to strengthen economic ties and enhance the already robust partnership between the two nations, focusing on opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

(KNN Bureau)