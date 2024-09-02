Tetra Pak To Showcase End-To-End Solutions At Indian Ice-Cream Expo

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India Tetra Pak, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, is set to demonstrate its integrated solutions for the ice-cream at the 12th Edition of the Indian Ice-Cream (IICE). Co-organized by the Indian Ice Cream Manufacturers Association (IICMA) and AIM Events, this three-day event, scheduled from Sept 3 to 5 at Helipad, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, will showcase the latest trends and innovations in the ice cream industry.





Discover Tetra Pak's end-to-end solutions at the Indian Ice Cream Expo





A pioneer in the ice-cream category, Tetra Pak will be showcasing a range of hero solutions, including:



The Tetra Pak®

High Shear Mixer that enables fast and reliable ingredient mixing, eliminating any risk of contamination, ensuring consistent and safe product quality.

The world's first collaborative robot, Tetra Pak®

Ice Cream Robot Filler M1, a highly advanced, flexible and ergonomic semi-automated unit designed for small scale manual ice cream filling.

Tetra Pak®

Continuous Freezer , a made-in-India solution for robust performance and consistent quality. It ensures uninterrupted operation and superior product texture, with no risk of contamination.





“The world of ice cream is constantly evolving, driven by indulgent flavors, innovative inclusions and new snacking occasions, making it a dynamic category for us. At Tetra Pak, we're proud to support nearly half of the world's ice cream production with our equipment. In India too, every time you eat an ice-cream, there's an 80% chance that it was processed on a Tetra Pak equipment. As a partner offering comprehensive solutions, we are uniquely positioned to be the go-to partner for the entire ice cream production process, by leveraging market insights, advanced product development facilities, and cutting-edge processing technologies. We provide end-to-end support, accommodating both small and large-scale needs. We are proud to help turn dreams into ice-creams," says Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia.





Ice cream offerings span a wide spectrum, from health-conscious options that are low in fat and carbohydrates, to indulgent treats that are rich in fat and often feature ingredients like chocolate, nuts, and syrups. Tetra Pak stands as a leader in providing comprehensive, single-source solutions for the processing and packaging of ice cream. The extensive range of equipment at Tetra Pak supports every step of production, from raw material storage and mix preparation to continuous freezing and inclusion systems. In addition, tailored solutions are provided for the extrusion, molding, filling, hardening, and packaging of various ice cream products, including sticks, cups, cones, sandwiches, cakes, and family packs.





Visitors can meet the Tetra Pak team at Hall 1, Booth H1.





For more information on the showcase, please visit: Indian ice cream expo 2024 | Tetra Pak India .





About Tetra Pak

Tetra Pak is a world leading food processing and packaging solutions company. Working with our customers and suppliers, we provide access to safe, nutritious food for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries every day.





With over 24,000 employees worldwide, we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.



More information about Tetra Pak is available at .

