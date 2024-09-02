Amir Arrives In Stockholm
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani arrived Monday in Stockholm, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden.
His Highness the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, along with his accompanying delegation, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Tobias Billstrom, the ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi, the ambassador of Sweden to the State of Qatar Gautam Bhattacharyya, and the Qatari embassy staff.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
