RMS Titanic, Inc. Unveils First Discoveries From Expedition 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) --Company Captures Images of "Diana of Versailles," Last Seen in 1986, and Discovers Significant Decay at the Ship's Bow, Forever Altering One of History's Most Iconic Images --

ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RMS Titanic, Inc., the salvor-in-possession of the RMS Titanic, today released captivating images from its recent Imaging and Research Expedition. The findings showcase a bittersweet mix of preservation and loss. The company has shared these discoveries, both celebratory and poignant, on its website, discovertitanic, inviting the public to witness the ongoing story of this historic vessel.

A highlight is the re-discovery of the bronze statue "Diana of Versailles," last seen in 1986, an artifact that most experts feared had been lost forever. This significant piece of art now has a clear, updated image thanks to the efforts of RMS Titanic, Inc.'s researcher James Penca and the Expedition's data scientists.

A more somber revelation accompanied this success:

a significant section of the railing surrounding the Bow's forecastle deck have fallen from the port side prow where it stood as recently as 2022.

This alteration irrevocably changes one of Titanic's most recognized and symbolic visuals.

"RMS Titanic, Inc. is thrilled to share the first images and remarkable discoveries from our 2024 Expedition," said RMS Titanic, Inc. Director of Collections Tomasina Ray. "The discovery of the statue of Diana was an exciting moment. But we are saddened by the loss of the iconic Bow railing and other evidence of decay which has only strengthened our commitment to preserving Titanic's legacy."



The team at RMS Titanic, Inc. spent 20 days at the wreck site using the latest technology to capture more than 2 million of the highest resolution images and video to date, while fully mapping the wreck and debris field utilizing LiDAR, sonar, and a hyper magnetometer to enhance our understanding of its historical significance. The team is now focused on carefully processing the data so findings can be shared with the

Titanic and scientific communities and historically significant and at-risk artifacts can be identified for safe recovery in future expeditions.

The extraordinary work is the result of around-the-clock-operations from the Expedition team and partners including

C-Innovation, Marine Imaging Technologies, 3D at Depth, Ocean Floor Geophysics, Nine North, TR Launay, Inc., and TITANIC: HONOR and GLORY.

The Expedition and its discoveries will continue to help bring

Titanic to life for the millions who visit TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando and Las Vegas and its various touring exhibitions throughout the world. The findings will also help to inspire the next generation of explorers through the company's community educational resources which provide schools and students materials through which they can learn valuable interdisciplinary lessons in areas such as history, science, math and technology.

