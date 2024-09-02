HOT PROPERTY: FOUR SEASONS REACHES RECORD HIGHS IN GROWTH OF RESIDENTIAL PORTFOLIO

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (2 September, 2024): Four Seasons, a global leader in branded residential, is leveraging its industry-leading position to expand its portfolio of luxury Private Residences. Since entering the residential market nearly 40 years ago, the company has grown to manage close to 6,000 units across 54 properties in 29 countries. Currently, 65 percent of the hotel and resort development pipeline at Four Seasons includes a residential component, and Four Seasons standalone portfolio is growing at an exceptional rate with a projected 100% percent increase in these offerings to open in less than six years, further complementing the company’s steadfast market share within the luxury branded residential industry.

Moving forward on this ambitious path of strategic growth, Chris Meredith has joined Four Seasons as the company’s first Group Head of Residential. Responsible for implementing the company’s residential strategy, Meredith is tasked with the expansion of Four Seasons standalone portfolio, marketing, sales, refining front-end development, and leading innovation across design, property management, and the resident experience.

“With every Four Seasons Private Residence, we set out to create the pinnacle of refined living. Discerning residents worldwide enjoy private homes alongside luxury amenities, dedicated property management, and personalized service – all hallmarks of the Four Seasons experience,” says Meredith. “Our global pipeline continues to scale at a rapid pace and we’re seeing our properties, which benefit from world leading Four Seasons management give residents a luxury living experience that is second to none in every market that we operate.”

Meeting Global Demand

Driven by a number of new projects coming onto market, USD 1.2 billion of Gross Sales Value (GSV) were generated in the first six months of 2024, representing a twofold percent increase Year Over Year (YOY) and reflecting strong global demand for premium branded residences by Four Seasons.

Additional growth is being achieved through standalone private residences. These developments cater to discerning buyers who seek unparalleled luxury experiences from the comfort of home, in extraordinary locations that are outside of a Four Seasons hotel or resort. Four Seasons standalone offerings have already made grand entrances in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Marrakech, and Dubai, with new ventures on the horizon in Las Vegas, Lake Austin, and Istanbul. The first Four Seasons standalone project in Dubai at Jumeirah, featuring expansive private outdoor terraces that look directly onto the Dubai Water Canal, sold out prior to public launch in 2022, leading the way for the brand’s second standalone project opening in Dubai at DIFC in the years ahead.

Upcoming mixed-use residential developments by Four Seasons are also set to launch in some of the most in-demand locations around the world. Recently announced and opened properties include the Dominican Republic; Bahamas; Cabo Del Sol; Bahrain Bay; and AMAALA at Triple Bay in the Red Sea.

World-Class Property Management at One’s Fingertips



With Four Seasons high touch, guest-centric service that defines its brand and upholds its longstanding leadership within luxury hospitality, the company has made significant investments in its digital experience for residents. The award-winning Four Seasons app and chat function directly connects residents and employees through an average of 500,000 messages exchanged each month.

This means residents can easily manage their homes when they are at home or abroad. Whether it’s requesting plant care while on an extended vacation, booking a bespoke wellness experience, arranging recurring housekeeping, or connecting with other homeowners – a Director of Residences leads a team of Four Seasons employees to craft seamless living experiences for residents and their guests.





