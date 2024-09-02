Soldier Killed In Attack On Sunjwan Army Camp In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An personnel was killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on a sentry post of an army camp here on Monday, officials said as a massive search operation is underway to track down and neutralize the gunmen.

A defence spokesman said that a few rounds were fired at the Sunjawan Military Station in the outskirts of Jammu at around 10.50 am, resulting in critical injuries to a soldier.

The soldier was removed to the hospital for treatment, he however, succumbed to injuries.

Operation has been launched and further details being ascertained, the spokesman said without giving details about the assailants who fired on the sentry post.

Earlier, the officials said that a brief firing took place when suspected terrorists opened a few rounds on one of the army posts guarding one of the biggest security camps in the winter capital.

The firing sparked off panic as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police rushed to the scene to join the army in a massive search operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists.

The search operation is on but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, the officials said.

Earlier in February 2018, the terrorists attacked the Sunjawan military camp resulting in the killing of six soldiers, a civilian and three terrorists.