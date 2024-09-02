Kazakhstan To Complete Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic Line By 2025
Nazrin Abdul
In 2025, Kazakhstan will finalise a major project to lay a
fibre-optic communication line across the Caspian Sea, President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced in his national address,
Azernews reports.
This development is crucial for enhancing digital infrastructure
and connecting to international data corridors, he said. Tokayev
emphasised the importance of advancing telecommunication networks,
data centres, global cybersecurity standards, and specialist
skills. The project, involving a joint venture between AzerTelecom
and Kazakhstantelecom, will be a key component of the "Digital Silk
Way," a new digital corridor linking Europe and Asia.
The Trans-Caspian Fibre-Optic (TCFO) line will run from Aktau,
Kazakhstan, to Siyazan, Azerbaijan, with an additional reserve
channel from Kurik to Buzovna.
This initiative aims to create a high-capacity data transmission
route through the Caspian Sea, bolstering connectivity between
Azerbaijan and Central Asia.
