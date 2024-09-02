Israeli Occupation Forces Arrest 20 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces have arrested at least 20 Palestinians from the West since Sunday evening until Monday morning, including a girl and a woman who were held hostage by the occupation forces, as well as a child and former prisoners.

A joint statement by the Commission of Detainees, and the Palestinian Prisoners Society stated that the Israeli occupation forces summoned a group of girls from Al-Khalil Governorate, including students and former prisoners.

Since the Israeli occupation started its latest military operation, the number of arrests in the West Bank, confirmed by institutions, has risen to 130 cases with the inability to know the final number of arrests in the governorate.

The Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 10,400 Palestinians from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the beginning of the war against the Palestinian people. (end)

