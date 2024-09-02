du announces strategic partnership with the International Government Communication Forum in Sharjah

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today announced its participation in the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), hosted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau in line with du’s commitment to fostering initiatives that elevate communication standards and cultural richness within the UAE.

The IGCF, being held in Sharjah, the heart of cultural and communication excellence in the region, sets the stage for groundbreaking discussions on best practices in government communication. The 13th session of the IGCF, will explore “the future of communication in resilient governments”, delving into the era of resilient governments defined by rapid technological advances and continuous societal shifts. This year’s theme, ‘Agile Governments…Innovative Communication’, underscores the pivotal role of innovative communication strategies in enhancing government efficacy and designing future-ready communication mechanisms.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "The IGCF is a great opportunity for du to be a part of Sharjah's visionary approach to culture and communication. Sharjah stands as a beacon of cultural richness and communicative excellence, and through our support for such pivotal events, we aim to bolster the Emirate’s status while underscoring the importance of effective government communication in fostering community and global partnerships."

The IGCF will navigate the complexities and opportunities of government communication through a variety of enlightening sessions. It tackles the global race for talent, emphasising innovative strategies by governments to attract and integrate individuals crucial to development. A unique perspective is provided on how smart and innovative economic activities can wield "soft power" to build trust and stimulate growth, showcasing the dynamic nature of modern governance. Seniors find a spotlight in discussions about the "Silver Economy," with successful stories like Khaled's illustrating the untapped potential and contributions of older generations to society's fabric and economic vitality.

Another critical session delves into the "Information Wars" and the perils posed by "Communication Globalisation", shedding light on the issue of misinformation and the strategic role of globalised communication in shaping societal narratives. Together, these sessions underscore du's commitment to the forum and the broader agenda of enriching the discourse on government communication strategies.





