Russian Missile Attack On Sumy: Casualty Toll Increases To 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the number of people in the Russian missile attack on September 1 has increased to 18.

As reported by Ukrinform, the of Internal Affairs of Ukraine announced this on .

"The enemy attacked the city yesterday evening. The premises where the center for social and psychological rehabilitation of children and the orphanage are located, as well as 6 multi-apartment residential buildings were damaged," the message reads.

According to preliminary information, 18 people were injured, including six children.

Rescue workers promptly extinguished the fire, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Earlier report was about 13 injured, including four children, in the Russian missile attack on Sumy.