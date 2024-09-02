Indonesia-Africa 2Nd Forum Kicks Off In Bali

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LAMPUR, Sept 2 (KUNA) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo opened on Monday the second Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF), organized by the Indonesian government, in Bali.

The forum, running from first to third of September, has brought together over 1,400 delegates, including seven heads of state from Asia and Africa, along with ministers, entrepreneurs and scholars from various countries.

Themed "Bandung Spirit for Africa's Agenda 2063," the forum aims to enhance partnerships between Indonesia and African nations in critical areas of energy, food security, and minerals.

In his opening address, President Widodo outlined four key points in tackling the challenges facing the international community.

He highlighted the centrality of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in global development, Indonesia's dedication to the Global South, the Indonesia-Africa partnership, and the reinvigoration of global solidarity.

The forum will continue with a business exhibition on Monday and Tuesday, focusing on sectors such as energy, food and consumer goods, strategic and defense industries, and healthcare.

The exhibition has attracted participation from 103 companies and 139 entrepreneurs from Africa, alongside approximately 350 Indonesian businesses.

The first IAF was held in April 2018 in Bali, with representatives from 47 African countries participating. (end)

