India Moves To Bolster Ethanol Output With Homegrown Enzyme Plants

This strategic move is set to directly support the country's 2G bio-ethanol and its broader E20 fuel-blending mandate.

The Department of Biotechnology is considering establishing the first such enzyme in Manesar, Haryana. This facility would enzymes to proposed 2G bio-ethanol production sites in Mathura, Bhatinda, and Panipat.

These enzymes, developed by the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), have demonstrated promising results in ethanol production trials.

Collaborating with Praj Industries, ICGEB aims to scale up the enzyme production process, potentially slashing costs by two-thirds compared to imported alternatives.

This initiative aligns with the government's overarching goal of transitioning from fossil fuels to more sustainable, bio-based energy sources and consumer products.

"Domestically produced enzymes will be a game-changer for our 2G ethanol industry," said Dr. Rajesh Sharma, Director of the Department of Biotechnology.

"Not only will this reduce our dependence on imports, but it will also drive down production costs and make ethanol a more viable, affordable fuel option for consumers."

The move comes as India accelerates its push towards the ambitious E20 fuel-blending mandate, which aims to achieve a 20 per cent ethanol blend in petrol by 2025.

With rice stubble being a key feedstock for 2G ethanol plants, access to reliable, cost-effective enzyme supplies is crucial to meeting these targets.

"This is a strategically important step that leverages India's biotechnology capabilities to strengthen our energy security and sustainability," said Aditya Bhargava, CEO of Praj Industries.

"Localised enzyme production will be a major boost for our 2G ethanol sector and help us realise the full potential of agricultural waste-to-fuel conversion."

As India continues to chart its path towards a greener, more self-reliant energy future, initiatives like these dedicated enzyme manufacturing facilities are set to play a pivotal role in driving the country's bioeconomy forward.

