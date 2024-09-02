(MENAFN- The Rio Times) tensions rise as U.S. Republicans react to the social blockade of X initiated by Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.



Donald Jr. expressed concerns, suggesting Democrats might want similar actions in America.



Former Representative George Santos, with Brazilian roots, called the suspension a "humanitarian crime."



He pleaded guilty to charges but demanded sanctions against Brazil. He wants relations halted and visa bans until Moraes is removed.



Utah Senator Mike Lee criticized Brazil's actions against an American company. He suggested the U.S. reevaluate foreign aid to Brazil.







He also proposed dismissing State Department officials involved in suppressing free speech.



The dispute escalated on August 17th when X's Global Government Relations office announced its Brazilian operations shutdown. However, the platform remains accessible in Brazil.



Justice Moraes ordered the blocking of profiles posting what he deemed anti-democratic messages.



When X did not comply, Moraes escalated the situation by increasing fines and imposing a 24-hour deadline.



Moraes threatened imprisonment for non-compliance. He also ordered the arrest of Rachel de Oliveira Villa Nova Conceição, X's representative in Brazil.

America's Ultimatum on Brazil's Social Media Censorship on X

The situation climaxed on August 28th with Moraes demanding X appoint a legal representative in Brazil.



The deadline expired without compliance. Consequently, Moraes decided to suspend X in Brazil on August 30th.



Full enforcement is expected by September 4th, depending on compliance timelines.



This scenario highlights the global debate about free speech limits and governmental control.



The U.S. response underscores the balance between diplomac and protecting free enterprise.



With this blockade, Brazil has isolated itself politically on the international stage.



Such actions against the free speech social media platform X are typically only seen in countries like Iran, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Myanmar, Nigeria, China, and Russia.



Diplomatic Rift: America's Ultimatum on Brazil's Social Media Censorship on X

MENAFN02092024007421016031ID1108625871